Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on

Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter at Ogden Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A SABLE aviation unit made a precautionary landing at Ogden Park at around 7 p.m., according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Per a representative with WPD, the aviation unit was conducting normal flight operations when the crew noticed a warning light came up and landed in an open field at the park.

No one was reported injured.

The helicopter is currently still grounded while WPD diagnoses the issue with the aviation unit before they attempt to move it.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Police helicopter at open field in Ogden Park
Police helicopter at open field in Ogden Park(WECT)

