Pet of the Week: Blade from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services

Blade is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves giving hugs and kisses. Additionally, he enjoys playing fetch and tug-of-war.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Blade, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador/pit bull mix, is available for adoption from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services.

According to his handlers, Blade is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves giving hugs and kisses. Additionally, he enjoys playing fetch and tug-of-war.

Blade is up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered, dewormed and on flea and tick prevention.

He has done well with the other dogs at the shelter and is great around kids.

Those interested in adopting Blade can do so in person at the shelter, located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville, or online here. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be contacted by phone at (910) 641-3945 or by email at animal.services@columbussheriff.com.

