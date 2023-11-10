Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County continues to remember events of 1898

Wreath laying ceremony honors 125th anniversary of 1898 massacre
By Reyna Crooms and Ava Brendgord
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the 125th anniversary of the Wilmington massacre coming up, community leaders came together to honor the lives lost during the historic event.

On November 10, 1898, white supremacists overthrew the city’s government, murdered Black people, and ran countless others out of town. The massacre and race riot of 1898 is still being remembered today with events happening all through November.

“To the community, a community, this community 125 years later that strove to acknowledge the injustices of the past and work towards moving forward together. Towards a society of greater justice and inclusiveness for all its citizens,” said community leader Bertha Todd.

On Thursday morning officials gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony at the 1998 Memorial Park in Wilmington. Community leaders including Mayor Bill Zaffo, Bertha Todd and law enforcement agencies gathered at the ceremony to pay their respects.

Todd says the figures at the memorial represent a deeper meaning in Wilmington’s history.

“This park was also built in remembrance of hundreds who were killed, lots of them thrown in the Cape Fear River.”

Students also had the chance to get a closer look at the memorial and gain a better understanding of its historical significance. Those in attendance say that this period is for reconciliation.

“We believe that these slender but strong paddles, though rooted in the soil of memories. Rise skyward in the future in the spirit of reconciliation and hope.”

A full list of all the events happening in remembrance of 1898 can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

Holiday Help in Pender County
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Community invited to provide holiday help for eastern Pender County residents
A dedication was held on Nov. 9, 2023, for the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker in...
Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker dedication held in Wrightsville Beach
Wilmington 1898 coup d’état and massacre historical marker
Events announced for 125th anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre and coup d’état
The 1898 Memorial Park in Wilmington
WilmingtoNColor invites community to grand opening and mini food truck rodeo