New Hanover County considers mandating EV-ready parking spaces as electric vehicle ownership surges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of electric vehicle owners in New Hanover County is skyrocketing - an 816% increase in just 5 years, NCDOT reports.

Now, the New Hanover County planning board is working to keep up in the form of an ordinance that would require new parking lots or decks, or add-ons to existing facilities to make 20%-30% of parking spaces EV-Ready.

The ordinance would have a cap of 15 spaces per lot.

Rebekah Roth with the New Hanover County planning board says this is something the county has been looking into for a year and is a way to prepare for a future when the number of electric vehicles will only continue to grow.

“This is something that we want to make sure that we’re prepared for as a county,” Roth said. “We don’t want to be left behind.”

EV-ready means the spots will have the underground wiring needed to install chargers. However, some think it’s too soon.

“The prevalence of electronic vehicles is not that much. If I was seeing like 40 Teslas every time I rolled into a parking deck, I’d be like okay that’s fine,” said Marc Fatum, who lives in Wilmington.

The county says it’s a low-cost solution, while developers say it’s an extra burden.

“It’s not even about paying for it. It’s the extra oversight. This is just another one of those things that’s unnecessary red tape,” said McKay Siegel with East West Partners.

While it might be causing some backlash, the county says the reality is more people are going electric.

Roth says it’s not been determined if the spots will be reserved just for EVs or if anyone will be able to park there, and it will likely be up to individual developers.

The public will be able to comment on this topic at the Jan. 8 Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

