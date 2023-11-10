‘My passion & purpose’: Local veteran helps others adjust to life outside of service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brian Levon Adamson enlisted in the army out of high school, with his father and grandfather serving in both world wars, he knew this was what he was destined to do.

“The army was kind of like a thing in the backdrop,” Adamson said.

He served for 24 years before retiring in 2018. While he was sad to leave his life’s work, he knew it was necessary.

“You get a purpose. You get that camaraderie. You get everything,” he said. “Then that transition out is a different thing.”

He says it’s the transition out of service that can lead some veterans down a dark path.

Many times, when people were serving in the military, they knew, that no matter what happened, they had the support of their friends in the army.

People who knew exactly what and how they were feeling, because others were also feeling the same way.

Suddenly, Adamson says, when you leave the military, you don’t have that constant support.

“I went from a hundred miles an hour to maybe five,” Adamson explained. “That’s why I deal with the Cape Fear Veterans Resilience Project because there are people who have their difficulties too. I had my times.”

When he moved to Wilmington, he decided to dedicate his life to helping others with those same struggles, through the Cape Fear Veterans Resilience Project.

He says for some vets, just getting out of the house can be a struggle. He’s out to change that by helping other veterans find the social, mental, and financial support they need.

“My passion and purpose is helping my fellow veterans in this area, which we know there’s a lot.”

His mission is to help veterans fight their everyday battles long after they have left the battlefield.

If you or someone you know is a veteran and seeks help, you can visit the Cape Fear Veterans Resilience Project website.

