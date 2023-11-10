‘It was almost like Christmas morning:’ SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement to end strike after 118 days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 118 days, the actors’ strike is officially over.

SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. In a statement, the actors’ union called the deal “extraordinary,” saying the contract is valued at more than one billion dollars in new wages and benefits, and AI regulation for its members.

This means Wilmington’s stagnant film industry can get back up and running.

“Last night when the deal was reached, or when it was announced, I got a notification on my phone, it was a feeling that I don’t even know how to explain. It was almost like Christmas morning,” Erik Olson, camera assistant, said.

While the exact terms haven’t been released yet, it’s clear a boom in business is on its way to “Wilmywood.”

“What it means is there will be money coming back into the local economy again from these productions, which obviously provides jobs for people and provides revenue for local companies,” Johnny Griffin, director of Wilmington Regional Film Commission, said.

This is one of the biggest contract-to-contract gains in the history of the SAG_AFTRA union and a new beginning for the Port City.

“It was very very important for everybody in our industry to win this battle,” Olson continued.

Griffin is hopeful this will spark a continuation of the big productions the film commission has seen in the past.

“We’re hoping that for 2024, we can continue that trend again, and have a very successful year. Who knows, it could possibly be another record-breaking year again,” he said.

