Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘It was almost like Christmas morning:’ SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement to end strike after 118 days

‘It was almost like Christmas morning:’ SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement to end strike after 118 days
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 118 days, the actors’ strike is officially over.

SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. In a statement, the actors’ union called the deal “extraordinary,” saying the contract is valued at more than one billion dollars in new wages and benefits, and AI regulation for its members.

This means Wilmington’s stagnant film industry can get back up and running.

“Last night when the deal was reached, or when it was announced, I got a notification on my phone, it was a feeling that I don’t even know how to explain. It was almost like Christmas morning,” Erik Olson, camera assistant, said.

While the exact terms haven’t been released yet, it’s clear a boom in business is on its way to “Wilmywood.”

“What it means is there will be money coming back into the local economy again from these productions, which obviously provides jobs for people and provides revenue for local companies,” Johnny Griffin, director of Wilmington Regional Film Commission, said.

This is one of the biggest contract-to-contract gains in the history of the SAG_AFTRA union and a new beginning for the Port City.

“It was very very important for everybody in our industry to win this battle,” Olson continued.

Griffin is hopeful this will spark a continuation of the big productions the film commission has seen in the past.

“We’re hoping that for 2024, we can continue that trend again, and have a very successful year. Who knows, it could possibly be another record-breaking year again,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

As New Hanover County has seen a surge in electric vehicle owners in the past five years, the...
New Hanover County considers mandating EV-ready parking spaces as electric vehicle ownership surges
New Hanover ABC Administration LBD
New Hanover County ABC Board distributes over $4.5M to local governments
Wreath laying ceremony honors 125th anniversary of 1898 massacre
Wreath laying ceremony honors 125th anniversary of 1898 massacre
The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board announced on Nov. 9 that it is...
New Hanover County ABC Board distributes over $4.5M to local governments