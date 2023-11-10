21-year-old killed in Robeson County drive-by shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a Friday drive-by shooting.

Deputies responded around 12:17 a.m. to 12110 Hwy. 130 West. in the Maxton area. They were told one person had been shot and two homes were being shot into.

Once investigators arrived, Kaleb Hunt, 21, of Maxton, was found dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

