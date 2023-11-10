Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

21-year-old killed in Robeson County drive-by shooting

Deputies responded around 12:17 a.m. to 12110 Hwy. 130 West. in the Maxton area. (file photo)
Deputies responded around 12:17 a.m. to 12110 Hwy. 130 West. in the Maxton area. (file photo)(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a Friday drive-by shooting.

Deputies responded around 12:17 a.m. to 12110 Hwy. 130 West. in the Maxton area. They were told one person had been shot and two homes were being shot into.

Once investigators arrived, Kaleb Hunt, 21, of Maxton, was found dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
Crews respond to crash on U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

Latest News

Kaelin Locklear
‘Welcome back Kaelin’: Robeson County Deputy shot multiple times by murder suspect is back home
Alex Manly
‘We still have these gaps in our stories’: 125 years later, descendants of Alex Manly talk about impacts of 1898 massacre
Blade is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves giving hugs and kisses.
Pet of the Week: Blade from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services
Boil water advisory issued for Bald Head Island