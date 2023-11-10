Florence man, teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of Pee Dee football player

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County jury convicted two people from Florence on Thursday in connection to the death of a Pee Dee football player in 2022.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said 20-year-old Fanotti Neal and 16-year-old Micah Pressley, will now face 40 years behind bars for the shooting death of 17-year-old Joshua McPherson. They each must serve the entire prison sentence since they were each convicted of murder.

“We would like to thank all of the officers involved in this case, both Conway Police Department and Florence Sheriff’s Department,” Adam Harrelson, an assistant solicitor said. “We hope McPherson’s family has some closure now with this verdict and sentence.”

Conway police were called around 6 a.m. on May 29, 2022, to the Coastal Club Student Living apartments, which is an off-campus residence off Highway 544, after reports of shots being fired.

Arrest warrants for Neal show that he unlawfully entered an apartment “with the intent to commit a violent crime.”

Neal then shot and killed McPherson “with malice aforethought,” according to the arrest warrant.

One of McPherson’s family members told WMBF News that Joshua was a good boy who loved his family, his daughter and his daughter’s mother. The family member said he also loved football and was a great football player at Wilson High School in Florence County. She added that he will be missed as a fellow Wilson student.

Joshua McPherson (Source: Alaysia Mcpherson)

Pressley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged as a juvenile but following a waiver hearing a Family Court Judge ruled he should be prosecuted as an adult in General Sessions Court.

Charges are still pending for Charrel Floyd and Ky’Lesha Mack, who each face first-degree burglary, accessory before the fact to a felony, and accessory after the fact to a felony in the case.

