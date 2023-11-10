Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures dropping through the weekend

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Gabe Ross
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday. Your First Alert Forecast features a cloudier day with highs in the 70s and, upon the passage of a cold front, even cooler temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s for Veterans Day Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances across the period will vary from a meager 10% for Friday and 30% for Saturday to a more substantial 60% for Sunday. Certainly better than nothing as drought expands across the region but, still, not a ton, and there will be lots of dry time also...

On the tropical front, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin in the next few days. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here... http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

