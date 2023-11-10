First Alert Forecast: temperatures dropping through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday. Your First Alert Forecast features a cloudier day with highs in the 70s and, upon the passage of a cold front, even cooler temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s for Veterans Day Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances across the period will vary from a meager 10% for Friday and 30% for Saturday to a more substantial 60% for Sunday. Certainly better than nothing as drought expands across the region but, still, not a ton, and there will be lots of dry time also...

On the tropical front, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin in the next few days. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.

