Boil water advisory issued for Bald Head Island

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Village of Bald Head Island announced a boil water advisory following a water main break on Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to the village, as of 8 p.m., crews continue to work to repair the water main. Water has been turned off island-wide.

Once water service is restored, Village of Bald Head Island Utilities customers are asked to boil all water prior to human consumption, including:

  • Drinking
  • Making ice
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing dishes
  • Food preparation

“Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the announcement states. “Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.”

