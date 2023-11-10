About 100 people to be laid off alongside closure of National Spinning plant in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - National Spinning announced Friday that it plans to close its Whiteville plant in the first quarter of 2024.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors, including a downturn in business over the past year due to increased imports of textile yarns and finished goods,” a press release from the employee-owned company states. “National Spinning understands the impact this decision may have on our loyal employees, their families, and the local community.”

As a result, the company expects approximately 100 people to be laid off.

The company says it is committed to supporting its employees and plans to provide resources to help them with the transition.

“The Whiteville associates have been model employees and friends. I deeply regret the closure, and our management team is appreciative of the service provided by our employees, many of whom have been with the Company for over 20 years. We will do all we can to support affected individuals in finding new employment,” said President and CEO Jim Booterbaugh.

Booterbaugh says that they have gotten interest from prospective buyers regarding the property purchase and continuing textile manufacturing.

“That would be fantastic for our employees and a buyer who would inherit an experienced workforce,” Booterbaugh said in an email.

National Spinning’s nonwovens division will continue its operations in Maiden.

