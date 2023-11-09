WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after accidentally shooting himself early Saturday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after midnight about a person shot in the 200 block of S Water St.

“When they arrived, they located 35 year old Anthony Cromartie Jr with a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” a WPD spokesperson said. “It was also apparent to officers that Mr. Cromartie was impaired. During their investigation officers located a gun in a bush near Cromartie. It was determined that Cromartie had a negligent discharge which caused his wound.”

Cromartie has been charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In 2015, Cromartie suffered gunshot wounds to both legs in a shooting at the Pines of Wilmington apartment.

