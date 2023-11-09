Senior Connect
WilmingtoNColor invites community to grand opening and mini food truck rodeo

The 1898 Memorial Park in Wilmington
The 1898 Memorial Park in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WilmingtoNColor is celebrating its opening with a ribbon cutting and food truck rodeo on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Guest will be able to  to experience a tour demo at no charge, enjoy free arts and crafts, fun activities, and goodies for the kids. Guest will also be able to support some of Wilmington’s food trucks (Catch and Cheesesteak ETC). This event will be held at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington, NC,” a WilmingtoNColor announcement states.

The hour-long shuttle tour through downtown Wilmington will tell stories of the past 200+ years, including the 1898 coup.

The organizers say the event is a part of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Omicron Alpha Chapter Achievement week.

