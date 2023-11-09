WilmingtoNColor invites community to grand opening and mini food truck rodeo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WilmingtoNColor is celebrating its opening with a ribbon cutting and food truck rodeo on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Guest will be able to to experience a tour demo at no charge, enjoy free arts and crafts, fun activities, and goodies for the kids. Guest will also be able to support some of Wilmington’s food trucks (Catch and Cheesesteak ETC). This event will be held at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington, NC,” a WilmingtoNColor announcement states.

The hour-long shuttle tour through downtown Wilmington will tell stories of the past 200+ years, including the 1898 coup.

The organizers say the event is a part of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Omicron Alpha Chapter Achievement week.

