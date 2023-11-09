Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington gang member sentenced after pleading guilty to gun, drug charges

Kawshie Chapman in 2021
Kawshie Chapman in 2021(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that 49-year-old Kawshie Chapman, of Wilmington, has been sentenced on drug and firearm charges.

According to the release, Chapman is a member of the United Blood Nation, also known as the “’Bloods’ street gang.”

Chapman was sentenced to 160 months (13 years and four months) after “selling drugs and guns, including a sawed-off .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 110-round magazine that was unregistered, to an undercover agent.”

On March 15, Chapman pleaded guilty to:

  • Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
  • Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
  • Possession of an unregistered sawed-off rifle.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, on May 13, 2021, Chapman and co-defendant Rhonesa Greene-McNeil sold an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent 476 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine,” the DOJ release states. “A few days later, Chapman contacted the undercover agent and asked if he was interested in purchasing two firearms.

“On the day of the sale, Chapman sent Greene-McNeil to handle the transaction. Greene-McNeil arrived and sold the ATF agent a sawed-off .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 110-round magazine that was loaded with 62 rounds and a second magazine that appeared to hold 30 rounds, as well as a 9mm handgun.”

Twenty people charged following drug task force operation
Police lights generic
Brunswick County pair facing meth, cocaine charges after drug bust
Ronesha Greene, left, and Kawshie Chapman

Greene-McNeil was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) for her role in the incident.

“Chapman has prior convictions for Trafficking in Cocaine (1998 and 1999), Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Distributing or Possessing with the Intent to Distribute Heroin or Cocaine (2015), Bail Jumping (2017), and Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2020). Chapman had been released from prison in July 2020,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

The Port of Wilmington
NC Ports announces new Central America service at Port of Wilmington
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials release new details on progress of 431-acre fire in NC
A section of Pireway Road NW near Ash-Little Road NW is set to close at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov....
Pireway Road in Brunswick County to close temporarily for work
A 19-year-old man from Wilmington was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for possession...
Man sentenced to over eight years in prison for possession of a firearm and ammo by a felon