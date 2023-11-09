Wilmington gang member sentenced after pleading guilty to gun, drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that 49-year-old Kawshie Chapman, of Wilmington, has been sentenced on drug and firearm charges.

According to the release, Chapman is a member of the United Blood Nation, also known as the “’Bloods’ street gang.”

Chapman was sentenced to 160 months (13 years and four months) after “selling drugs and guns, including a sawed-off .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 110-round magazine that was unregistered, to an undercover agent.”

On March 15, Chapman pleaded guilty to:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine

Possession of an unregistered sawed-off rifle.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, on May 13, 2021, Chapman and co-defendant Rhonesa Greene-McNeil sold an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent 476 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine,” the DOJ release states. “A few days later, Chapman contacted the undercover agent and asked if he was interested in purchasing two firearms.

“On the day of the sale, Chapman sent Greene-McNeil to handle the transaction. Greene-McNeil arrived and sold the ATF agent a sawed-off .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 110-round magazine that was loaded with 62 rounds and a second magazine that appeared to hold 30 rounds, as well as a 9mm handgun.”

Greene-McNeil was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) for her role in the incident.

This conviction and sentencing takes an armed drug dealer with gang ties off the streets. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute the individuals contributing to the violence in our communities.

“Chapman has prior convictions for Trafficking in Cocaine (1998 and 1999), Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Distributing or Possessing with the Intent to Distribute Heroin or Cocaine (2015), Bail Jumping (2017), and Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (2020). Chapman had been released from prison in July 2020,” the release adds.

