Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW set to conduct controlled burn on 10 acres in Brunswick County

UNCW has announced that it plans to conduct a small controlled burn on about 10 acres in its...
UNCW has announced that it plans to conduct a small controlled burn on about 10 acres in its Ev-Henwood Preserve in Brunswick County on Friday, Nov. 10.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW has announced that it plans to conduct a small controlled burn on about 10 acres in its Ev-Henwood Preserve in Brunswick County on Friday, Nov. 10.

“The burn will be of low intensity and only in the fields of the preserve, not in the forest. All safety measures will be observed with county fire and UNCW EH&S and facilities officials on full alert,” a UNCW announcement states.

The university notes that the burn will only last for part of the day and only be conducted if weather conditions are favorable. The preserve is located at 6150 Rock Creek Road.

“A controlled burn is designed to decrease the chances of a more intense and hazardous wildfire by reducing the fuel load (leaf and grass litter) in the fields. The controlled burn is also necessary for the health of the longleaf pines that we have been planting at Ev-Henwood (more than 800 on four acres). We plan to continue planting several hundred more; removal of the thick grasses will allow for the new seedlings to thrive. The burn will also maintain the old field conditions that are part of the varied ecosystems in the preserve that lead to a larger biodiversity of plants and animals.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

A dedication was held on Nov. 9, 2023, for the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker in...
Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker dedication held in Wrightsville Beach
Patrick Fields and Hykeem Durant
Two charged with possession of stolen firearm in Wilmington
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Wilmington 1898 coup d’état and massacre historical marker
Events announced for 125th anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre and coup d’état