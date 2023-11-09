UNCW set to conduct controlled burn on 10 acres in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW has announced that it plans to conduct a small controlled burn on about 10 acres in its Ev-Henwood Preserve in Brunswick County on Friday, Nov. 10.

“The burn will be of low intensity and only in the fields of the preserve, not in the forest. All safety measures will be observed with county fire and UNCW EH&S and facilities officials on full alert,” a UNCW announcement states.

The university notes that the burn will only last for part of the day and only be conducted if weather conditions are favorable. The preserve is located at 6150 Rock Creek Road.

“A controlled burn is designed to decrease the chances of a more intense and hazardous wildfire by reducing the fuel load (leaf and grass litter) in the fields. The controlled burn is also necessary for the health of the longleaf pines that we have been planting at Ev-Henwood (more than 800 on four acres). We plan to continue planting several hundred more; removal of the thick grasses will allow for the new seedlings to thrive. The burn will also maintain the old field conditions that are part of the varied ecosystems in the preserve that lead to a larger biodiversity of plants and animals.”

