Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two days after an indictment, North Carolina’s state auditor says she’ll resign

Wood’s announcement came Thursday, two days after she was indicted on charges that she misused her state-owned vehicle for personal activities.
Beth Wood appear in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
Beth Wood appear in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.(WRAL/NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood announced on Thursday that she will resign from her elected post next month, a decision coming two days after she was indicted on charges that she misused her state-owned vehicle for personal activities.

Wood, a Democrat who was first elected auditor in 2008, had already announced last week that she wouldn’t seek reelection in 2024. That came before a Wake County grand jury formally accused her of a pair of misdemeanors.

“I will step down as State Auditor on December 15, 2023, completing 30 years of service to the State of North Carolina,” Wood said in a written statement, “I made this decision because we have such a great team doing incredibly important work and I don’t want to be a distraction. It has been an honor and privilege to work with such a talented staff and to serve the citizens of this great state.”

The indictment followed an eight-month investigation by state agents that appeared to germinate after she was cited last December for leaving the scene of a crash when she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car. She pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor hit-and-run involving the crash.

The state constitution directs Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to appoint someone to fill the remainder of her four-year term through the end of 2024. Cooper also could initially name an interim auditor before making a full appointment.

Wood informed Cooper of her resignation decision on Thursday afternoon, the governor’s office said.

Cooper “respects her decision and thanked her for her years of service to North Carolina,” spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said in a text message. “Our office will have more information about the appointment process for this position in the coming days.”

This week’s indictment alleged that in 2021 and 2022, Wood used an assigned state-owned vehicle for “hair appointments and dental appointments out of town, traveling to shopping centers and spa locations where she was not engaged in business in her official capacity.”

Wood, 69, said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman had brought the charges against her. Wood said that she had reimbursed the state to cover personal use of the car by purposely overpaying for miles in which she commuted to her job.

A Craven County native, Wood is a certified public accountant who worked in the State Auditor’s Office for nearly 10 years before she defeated incumbent Auditor Les Merritt in the 2008 election.

The state auditor’s job is one of 10 posts within the Council of State, which also includes the governor, attorney general and other statewide executive branch officials.

When she announced her decision last week to not seek reelection, Wood didn’t mention any legal troubles except to say that she has “made mistakes along the way, but I have acknowledged them and have learned from them.” She said she wanted to now embark on a public speaking career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Police helicopter at Ogden Park
Police helicopter makes precautionary landing at Ogden Park after warning light comes on
Crews respond to crash on U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a call shortly after...
WPD: Man faces charges after accidentally shooting himself
Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

Latest News

The Brunswick County Board of Elections on Nov. 9 shared the unofficial write-in vote count and...
Brunswick County shares unofficial write-in count, provisional ballot numbers
Election Day 2023
Political leaders respond to Wilmington City Council election results
Kevin Spears finished third in a race for the three available seats while fellow incumbent Neil...
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Election day.
Voting today? What you need to know before heading to your polling place
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council