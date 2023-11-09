Topsail High School students gain spots in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, develop community garden

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail High School students are taking part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s Great American Marching Band and partnering in creating the Greater Topsail Area Community Garden.

Sophomore Samuel Casamalhuapa, a tenor saxophonist, and senior Shayne Hughes, a seasoned clarinetist, will be taking spots to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning.

“I am very thrilled to participate in the Macy’s Day Parade. I am grateful for the guidance, instruction, and opportunities I have been provided by the Topsail Marching Band,” Casamalhuapa said.

Hughes is returning for her third consecutive year marching with the Great American Marching Band.

“My first year being accepted, I had no marching experience due to COVID-19,” Hughes said.

The high school is also partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island and the Surf City Rotary Club to create a community garden initiative that underscores the outstanding contributions of Topsail High School students within the community.

The project began with a conversation between former Club Secretary Cathi Litcher, Treasurer Kimberly Patrizi, and then-President Nicki Swafford. Swafford reportedly suggested a community garden for ‘Share the Table,’ an organization committed to neighbors feeding neighbors.

Topsail High students have been instrumental in bringing the community garden to life.

“Siobhan Fargo, Topsail High School’s career and technical education coordinator, played a significant role in connecting the project with student interns and various school groups. The horticulture students and Future Farmers of America helped plan and plant the garden, the woodworking class was instrumental in building raised beds, picnic tables, and benches, and the National Honors Society students joined the Key Club in volunteering to work in the garden,” Pender County Schools wrote in a press release.

Officials say the garden helps students think creatively and come up with innovative solutions to help the garden, as well as demonstrate their commitment to the project’s longevity and the community’s betterment.

