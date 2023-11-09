Talks resume about Burgaw bypass

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic is a problem for many towns and cities in Southeastern North Carolina.

Burgaw is no exception, with many neighbors complaining about tractor-trailers and 18-wheelers on town roads. Mayor Olivia Dawson as well as business owners say a proposed bypass could be the answer to this ongoing issue.

Talks of the bypass started with the state transportation department nearly 20 years ago, but a route selected in 2006 wasn’t feasible. Since then it’s been on the backburner, but the town only continues growing.

However, a recent candidate forum brought the idea to the forefront, with many neighbors complaining about the increase in truck traffic and the potential hazards it poses to drivers.

One business owner says the 18-wheelers constantly passing through, bring a truckload of headaches to downtown businesses.

“It’s really not gonna take anything away from our downtown those trucks aren’t really bringing anything. They’re not stopping for lunch. They’re not stopping to shop at our shops,” said Emmaline Kozak, owner of Burgaw Brewing.

Mayor Dawson says the latest talks propose the bypass run from state route 1508 west of I-40 to Malpass Corner Road.

While some say it would take business away from the downtown district, Dawson says it would open it up to more visitors.

By definition, a bypass would divert traffic away from downtown, but business owners like Kozak say not the traffic they want.

“I can imagine that some people might find it to be a negative because it’s diverting traffic away from our downtown but in my eyes, I think we’re diverting the right traffic away, which will make Burgaw more inviting for people,” said Kozak. “It would just be safer overall for our own traffic that we have here.”

Mayor Dawson adds with the continued growth, a bypass in five, 10, 15 years, is likely inevitable.

“We’re gonna have some growing pains which is increased traffic but I don’t think a bypass would hurt us. I think, again, as we turn this into a day trip and a destination and people enjoy the opportunity to come here, then a bypass is only going to help us grow in ways that we need to grow wisely,” said Mayor Dawson.

NCDOT says it has not yet been approached about the project, but that if the city wants the project. it should approach the Rural Planning Organization.

Mayor Dawson says it is simply an idea right now, with no plans to put the bypass into motion any time soon.

