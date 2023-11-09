Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Reservations open for Wilmington Thanksgiving senior lunch

The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will...
The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is set to host its Senior Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to the announcement, those interested in reserving a spot can do so by calling (910) 341-7866.

“We’re excited to again offer free meals to our community as part of our annual Senior Thanksgiving Lunch at the MLK Community Center on Thursday, Nov 16, from 11am to 1pm,” the announcement from the city states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

The 1898 Memorial Park in Wilmington
WilmingtoNColor invites community to grand opening and mini food truck rodeo
Community gathers for wreath laying at 1898 Memorial Park
Community gathers for wreath laying at 1898 Memorial Park
A tree planting in Wilmington
Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to distribute 700 trees for free at upcoming event
Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum hosting public event to celebrate opening of new exhibition