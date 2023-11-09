Reservations open for Wilmington Thanksgiving senior lunch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is set to host its Senior Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to the announcement, those interested in reserving a spot can do so by calling (910) 341-7866.

“We’re excited to again offer free meals to our community as part of our annual Senior Thanksgiving Lunch at the MLK Community Center on Thursday, Nov 16, from 11am to 1pm,” the announcement from the city states.

Reminiscing about that turkey and mac & cheese 😋 pic.twitter.com/iFmJsQGnb3 — City of Wilmington, NC (@CityofWilm) November 8, 2023

