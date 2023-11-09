Senior Connect
Pireway Road in Brunswick County to close temporarily for work

A section of Pireway Road NW near Ash-Little Road NW is set to close at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov....
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Pireway Road NW near Ash-Little Road NW is set to close at 7 a.m. daily starting on Monday, Nov. 13, per the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Crews will replace deteriorated crossline pipes under the roadway with new ones during the closure, which is expected to wrap up by the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 21. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“Traffic will be detoured onto Swamp Fox Highway (Columbus County), N.C. 905 (Seven Creeks Highway), N.C. 130 (New Britton Highway), Whiteville Road, U.S. 17 (Ocean Highway), Longwood Road NW (N.C. 904),” an NCDOT announcement states.

