Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Northwest PD seeking public assistance in counterfeit money case

“This person was driving the white SUV,” the announcement states.
“This person was driving the white SUV,” the announcement states.(Northwest Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - The Northwest Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as it continues to investigate counterfeit money used at a Han-Dee Hugo’s.

“This person was driving the white SUV,” the announcement states. “If you have any information, please contact Lt. Everett at (910) 540-8914 or weverett@northwestpd.com or https://cityofnorthwest.com/police-department/ just click on the tip line button. AND as ALWAYS, all information can be anonymous.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

Christopher Bryson Hickman
Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case
Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
City council approves pedestrian projects, application for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement
Election Day 2023
Political leaders respond to Wilmington City Council election results
With Burgaw continuing to expand, people around town say now is the time for a bypass, and the...
Talks resume concerning Burgaw bypass