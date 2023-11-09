Senior Connect
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show

One of the Grand Strand’s favorite holiday traditions is set to return later this month.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the Grand Strand’s favorite holiday traditions is set to return later this month.

The City of North Myrtle Beach is holding The Great Christmas Light Show from Nov. 20 through Dec. 30 but will be closed entirely on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The event features a two-mile ride through the city’s park and sports complex with two million festive lights on display. The city says over 500 custom light displays can be seen, with some being up to 55 feet tall. This year will also feature new animating figures and holiday scenes.

Kids can also visit Santa’s Village on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10. It will then be open nightly from Dec. 14-30, only being closed on Christmas Day.

Admission tickets start at $15.

Click here for more information.

