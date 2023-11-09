New Hanover County ABC Board distributes over $4.5M to local governments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board announced on Nov. 9 that it is distributing over $4.5 million in extra profits to local governments.

The distribution follows the board’s recent audit for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which found that the board reached net sales of over $50 million. As required by state law, the board is providing some of the excess funding to local governments.

New Hanover County will receive $2.2 million.

“The ABC Board’s distribution of $2.2 million to New Hanover County is an example of what can be achieved when agencies align for the greater good. We are proud to be the beneficiaries of such a partnership, one that enhances our capacity to serve our community’s needs,” said Bill Rivenbark, chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

The City of Wilmington will receive $1.4 million.

“The City of Wilmington values our partnership with the New Hanover County ABC Board, which provides funds that support our ongoing efforts to deliver high-quality services to Wilmington residents, improve public safety, and enhance our quality of life. The extra profit distribution provided by the ABC Board will help to support the city’s strategic initiatives and ongoing investments to make Wilmington a safe and prosperous community for all,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach will receive $484,209.

“Let me express a hearty thank you from the Board of Alderman and the town of Wrightsville Beach for this most generous distribution. This is wonderful news and we sincerely appreciate it. Like most municipalities, the funding for Wrightsville Beach’s expenditures can be a struggle requiring a constant balancing act. This gift will be very useful for some projects coming on for our recreation department and, of course, assisting in enforcement of ABC laws,” Wrightsville Beach Mayor Darryl Mills said to the ABC board.

The Town of Carolina Beach will receive $403,505.

“The Town of Carolina Beach is excited to learn about the extra profit distribution. This additional funding will provide an opportunity to complete some additional infrastructure projects and will improve public safety by enhancing the community outreach efforts of our Police Department. Our partnership with the New Hanover County ABC Board has resulted in numerous community enhancing projects, and we thank them for all their hard work,” said Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley.

The Town of Kure Beach will receive $8,510, which the town’s finance officer says will be added to the town’s general fund.

“New Hanover County ABC values its partnerships with local governments, as well as local alcohol law enforcement and nonprofit organizations focused on services related to alcohol and substance abuse in New Hanover County. A portion of ABC funds are also dedicated to rehabilitation and related services for those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse through tax distributions to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources and New Hanover County that is then distributed to Trillium,” an ABC board announcement states.

