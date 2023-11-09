NC Ports announces new Central America service at Port of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ports announced Nov. 9 that the Port of Wilmington is set to add a new Central America service via a partnership with Seaboard Marine.

Seaboard Marine’s Wilmington to North Central America service will begin with a weekly port call in Wilmington in early December.

“This service will expand NC Ports’ connectivity to key deepwater and inland ports in Central America, including Santo Tomas, Guatemala, Puerto Cortes, Honduras, San Salvador, El Salvador and Managua, Nicaragua. These gateways cater to significant apparel and textile supply chains, as well as refrigerated cargo flows, including fresh produce,” an NC Ports announcement states.

Two container vessels will support the new service, providing both dry and refrigerated container service to and from the port.

“Similarly, customers shipping dry containers will benefit from the Port of Wilmington’s express intermodal rail services and new intermodal facility, breaking ground in early 2024. As NC Ports expands its rail network and inland reach as the East Coast’s fastest ship-to-rail service, this new facility will position the Port of Wilmington for continued growth following a record year for intermodal volume. With high vessel productivity and no rail dwell times, the Port of Wilmington delivers the convenient access to North Carolina and beyond that customers require,” the announcement states.

It will begin on Nov. 26 departing Santo Tomas de Castilla in Guatemala, then calling Puerto Cortes in Honduras on Nov. 26 with the first Port of Wilmington call on Dec. 5.

“The launch of this direct ocean transportation service presents new trade opportunities, offering cost savings, faster deliveries, and improved supply chain efficiency,” said Jose Concepcion, Seaboard Marine Regional vice president of Central America. “It benefits importers and exports by introducing fast transportation solutions to facilitate trade between Latin America and the United States.”

