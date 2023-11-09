Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NC Ports announces new Central America service at Port of Wilmington

The Port of Wilmington
The Port of Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ports announced Nov. 9 that the Port of Wilmington is set to add a new Central America service via a partnership with Seaboard Marine.

Seaboard Marine’s Wilmington to North Central America service will begin with a weekly port call in Wilmington in early December.

“This service will expand NC Ports’ connectivity to key deepwater and inland ports in Central America, including Santo Tomas, Guatemala, Puerto Cortes, Honduras, San Salvador, El Salvador and Managua, Nicaragua. These gateways cater to significant apparel and textile supply chains, as well as refrigerated cargo flows, including fresh produce,” an NC Ports announcement states.

Two container vessels will support the new service, providing both dry and refrigerated container service to and from the port.

“Similarly, customers shipping dry containers will benefit from the Port of Wilmington’s express intermodal rail services and new intermodal facility, breaking ground in early 2024. As NC Ports expands its rail network and inland reach as the East Coast’s fastest ship-to-rail service, this new facility will position the Port of Wilmington for continued growth following a record year for intermodal volume. With high vessel productivity and no rail dwell times, the Port of Wilmington delivers the convenient access to North Carolina and beyond that customers require,” the announcement states.

It will begin on Nov. 26 departing Santo Tomas de Castilla in Guatemala, then calling Puerto Cortes in Honduras on Nov. 26 with the first Port of Wilmington call on Dec. 5.

“The launch of this direct ocean transportation service presents new trade opportunities, offering cost savings, faster deliveries, and improved supply chain efficiency,” said Jose Concepcion, Seaboard Marine Regional vice president of Central America. “It benefits importers and exports by introducing fast transportation solutions to facilitate trade between Latin America and the United States.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

Kawshie Chapman in 2021
Wilmington gang member sentenced after pleading guilty to gun, drug charges
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials release new details on progress of 431-acre fire in NC
A section of Pireway Road NW near Ash-Little Road NW is set to close at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov....
Pireway Road in Brunswick County to close temporarily for work
A 19-year-old man from Wilmington was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for possession...
Man sentenced to over eight years in prison for possession of a firearm and ammo by a felon