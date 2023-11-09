Senior Connect
McDonald’s McRib back on menus this weekend in select locations

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations Saturday.
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations Saturday.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WPTA/Gray News) – The countdown is on for the return of the McRib at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain was initially aloof about the return date, only stating that the fan favorite would return sometime in November, but announced earlier this week that customers could find it in select locations starting Saturday.

According to McDonald’s, the McRib made its debut in the United States in 1981 as a limited-time item in the Kansas City area.

From there, its popularity grew, and it quickly became sought after by many.

The sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye to the boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce.

“The McRib has become a seasonal sensation, captivating fans with its limited availability, sparking social media buzz, and igniting a flurry of anticipation each time it makes its triumphant return to McDonald’s restaurants,” the restaurant said in a press release.

The McRib will only be on select menus across the country for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WPTA contributed to this report.

