WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that one lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is set to close on Friday, Nov. 10.

According to the announcement, the right, westbound lane will close between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for inspection work.

“Slow down and use caution!” the NCDOT announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.