‘I knew it was going to be a tight race:’ Southport’s mayoral candidates separated by only 3 votes

Both men are well liked in the community.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In Southport, only three votes separate Southport Alderman Rich Alt and incumbent Mayor Joe Pat Hatem in the mayoral race.

Currently, Hatem has unofficially won the race over Alt.

Although voting ended on Nov. 7, the official numbers won’t be released until the 17th. The absentee and provisional ballots still need to be counted before the official winner is announced.

If Alt falls short to Hatem, his run in local politics is far from over. He still has a seat on the Board of Alderman for another 2 years.

“At the moment 3 votes was a lot tighter than I thought, but I knew it was going to be a tight race,” Alt said. “Obviously, personally, I would like to win the mayor’s position, but if I don’t win, there’s a silver lining there.”

Both candidates knew the race would be tight, but nothing like this.

“It’s never happened in Southport than a sitting Alderman has run against a sitting mayor,” Hatem said.

Now, the wait is on as Brunswick County Board of Elections counts the remaining ballots.

Alt told WECT he willask for a recount of the ballots. Sara LaVere, director of Brunswick County Board of Elections, said this race is eligible for a recount.

“Rich Alt could request a recount, but that can’t be done until we canvass the votes. So, the votes that were released [on election night,] that’s all unofficial,” LaVere said.

She said a close municipal election like this is more common than you think.

“It’s because there’s a smaller number of eligible voters. Turnout is usually smaller those contests can usually be determined by just a few votes.”

For more information, you can visit the state’s Board of Elections website.

