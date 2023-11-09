First Alert Forecast: warm sun to gradually shift to chilly clouds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday supports a productive day on the job site, a pleasant visit to the playground, and even an unusually nice for November trip to the beach! It is not, however, ideal for outdoor burning - amid the ongoing dryness, please curb that if you can. Specifically: expect partial sun, southwest breezes, and high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Thursday. Note: the record high of 83, set in 1986, may be challenged.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature a cloudier Friday with highs in the 70s and, upon the passage of a cold front, even cooler temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s for Veterans Day Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances across the period will vary from a meager 10% for Friday and 30% for Saturday to a more substantial 50% for Sunday. Certainly better than nothing as drought expands across the region but, still, not a ton, and there will be lots of dry time also...

New tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin in the next few days.

View your seven-day forecast here... http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

