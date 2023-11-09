Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: warm sun to gradually shift to chilly clouds

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday supports a productive day on the job site, a pleasant visit to the playground, and even an unusually nice for November trip to the beach! It is not, however, ideal for outdoor burning - amid the ongoing dryness, please curb that if you can. Specifically: expect partial sun, southwest breezes, and high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Thursday. Note: the record high of 83, set in 1986, may be challenged.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature a cloudier Friday with highs in the 70s and, upon the passage of a cold front, even cooler temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s for Veterans Day Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances across the period will vary from a meager 10% for Friday and 30% for Saturday to a more substantial 50% for Sunday. Certainly better than nothing as drought expands across the region but, still, not a ton, and there will be lots of dry time also...

New tropical storm development remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin in the next few days.

View your seven-day forecast here... http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 8, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: mild for now
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 8, 2023
First Alert Weather graphics: see what the meteorologist sees
First Alert Weather graphics: See what the meteorologist sees
First Alert Weather graphics: see what the meteorologist sees
First Alert Weather graphics: See what the meteorologist sees