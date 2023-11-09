COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Community invited to provide holiday help for eastern Pender County residents

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The holidays are fast approaching, and more than three dozen organizations and local churches are gearing up for the annual Community Holiday Assistance Program in eastern Pender County.

“This is a community effort that continues to show people care,” said Beth Mongeau, a CHAP coordinator. “We help ensure kids and families are fed through the holidays and receive something for Christmas.”

The project’s website gives more information:

“The Community Holiday Assistance program of eastern Pender County offers hope and encouragement to struggling neighbors by providing Thanksgiving meals and, at Christmas, toys and grocery gift cards. Your gifts of time, gift cards, funds and toys (for ages infant to 17) are an incredible support to struggling families in the eastern Pender County area.”

One of the agencies that helps with the program is the 4C’s Food Pantry, 15200 Highway 17, in Hampstead. It needs help of its own this time of year, looking for volunteers and donations to help feed the region’s hungry.

“It’s really a cliché' You get more giving back that you could ever receive,” said John Bowler. “The hope is certainly to help the children and the families in need, but it’s great thing too if we can knit a community more tightly together.”

The organization would like funds or Harris Teeter gift cards to pass out by November 12.

Toy donations must be received by December 13.

One ministry helping the homeless through All Saints is a PB&J ministry that provides sandwiches to the Good Shepherd Center, in Wilmington.

It’s a great family opportunity to gather together, make some sandwiches, and feel good about helping those in need.

“I feel like I’m making a difference,” said Stephen Drescher, a 15 year old sophomore. “I feel like I’m so blessed to have everything I have and so fortunate, for the people who aren’t, I should be able to do a good thing for those people who don’t have life as good as I do.”

If you’re new to the region and looking for a volunteer opportunity, CHAP would love to hear from you.

To learn more: click here.

“For someone thinking about helping out I would say go for it.” said Drescher. “It’s just great to get out and help the community.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.