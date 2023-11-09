Clarkton man arrested in indecent liberties with a child case

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Thursday, Nov. 9, concerning the arrest of a Clarkton man charged with indecent liberties with a child.

According to the incident report, 43-year-old Christopher Bryson Hickman allegedly “did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon” a 9-year-old. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Hickman received a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.