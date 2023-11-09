City council approves pedestrian projects, Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved funds for pedestrian projects and the NCDOT’s application regarding the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement at a meeting on Wednesday evening, Nov. 8.

Councilmembers approved ordinances providing $538,855 in supplemental funding from the city’s interest earnings for a pair of projects.

The Holly Tree Road and South College Road project would include safety improvements along Holly Tree Road from a section of Greenville Loop Trail to South College Road along with safe pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Holly Tree Road and South College Road.

The other project would include safe pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Market and 21st streets.

The proposal says that additional funding is needed because the original estimate for the projects was “based on a high-level conceptual layout rather than an engineered design, as well as increases in construction costs over time.”

The council also voted to move the required funds and approve the contract for the construction of the two projects. Construction is expected to start in January and take up to five months.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge’s replacement continues to be a topic of interest for local governments. The N.C. Department of Transportation is applying to the USDOT for a program to secure funding for the replacement of the bridge.

Council members approved a resolution to voice the council’s support for the NCDOT’s application.

The bridge was built in 1969 and according to a presentation made to the council, more than 60,000 vehicles travel across the bridge every day and will go up to 94,000 by 2050.

Leaders are aware that the grant won’t fully cover the bridge replacement, but it would be enough to move the project forward. Council will possibly be awarded the funding in the spring of 2024, which, if provided, could cover up to half of the project.

City council also discussed what they’d like to rename the building the former Thermofisher building and they narrowed it down to Skyline and City Plaza. Both had 3 votes each and two council members were absent. No decision was made, but the council will discuss it again at their next meeting.

Full meeting agendas are available on the city’s website.

