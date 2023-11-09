Cameron Art Museum hosting public event to celebrate opening of new exhibition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is set to host a public event on Thursday, Nov. 9, to celebrate the opening of its new exhibition, Monument.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the museum, located at 3201 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

“Monument is a powerful new exhibition opening to the public on November 10 that takes inspiration from Boundless, the public sculpture on Cameron Art Museum’s grounds by Stephen Hayes honoring the United States Colored Troops (USCT) and their fight for freedom,” the museum release states. “Through their work, artists Radcliffe Bailey, Sonya Clark, Willie Cole, Stephen Hayes, Juan Logan, Alison Saar, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Kara Walker, and others create a dialogue acknowledging, questioning, and confronting the idea of commemoration in the built environment in the United States.”

The event is free for CAM members, and $15 for non-members.

“Monument Opening Night kicks off at 5 PM with wine tasting from Longevity Wines, a family-owned, urban winery and certified minority-owned business based in the Livermore Valley wine region of Northern California,” the museum states.

The schedule of events for the evening are as follows:

5 to 7:30 p.m. - Wine tasting in CAM Café

6 to 7 p.m. - Conversation with Stephen Hayes and Dr. Valerie Johnson

6 to 9 p.m. - Music from DJ Louis in the CAM Courtyard

“Dr. Valerie Johnson, the Dean of Arts, Sciences & Humanities at Shaw University, and currently Chair of the NC African American Heritage Commission, and artist and Boundless creator Stephen Hayes will be joined by CAM Cultural Curator Daniel Jones for a fascinating conversation in the gallery at 6 PM,” the release adds.

“From 6 to 9 PM, Cameron Art Museum welcomes DJ Louis to CAM’s Courtyard with his unique and thoughtful curated playlist finding and connecting to the joy in this powerful exhibition.”

