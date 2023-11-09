Brunswick County shares unofficial write-in count, provisional ballot numbers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections on Nov. 9 shared the unofficial write-in vote count and the provisional ballot breakdown for the 2023 municipal elections.

The votes listed are all from candidates who received five or more votes, are registered to vote in the county and live in the contest jurisdiction.

Town of Leland Mayor

Andrew German – 5

Bill McHugh – 6

Joanne Levitan – 5

Town of Oak Island Council Member

Kim Skipper Anderson – 5

Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District Commissioner

Bill Hurcomb – 5

Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District Commissioner (Unexpired Term Ending 2025)

Bill Hurcomb – 23

City of Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor

Heath Harward – 7

Lawrence Bowersox – 5

Tom Guzalaitis – 5

Town of Navassa Commissioner District 1

Randall Rhyne – 23

Town of Navassa Commissioner District 2

Thurman Everett – 40

City of Northwest Mayor

Sheila Grady – 120

Susan Schenck – 16

City of Northwest Council Member

Aaron Perkins – 41

Edward Barkley – 19

Town of Sandy Creek Mayor

Glenn Marshall – 24

Town of Sandy Creek Council Member

Lane Stanley – 10

Town of Sandy Creek Council Member (Unexpired Term Ending 2025)

Lane Stanley – 14

Ramona Barnhardt – 8

The county says 238 provisional ballots were cast in the elections and will be considered at the pre-cavass meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16 and the canvass meeting on Friday, Nov. 17.

Municipality

Bald Head Island - 1

Belville - 8

Boiling Spring Lakes - 3

Calabash - 1

Carolina Shores - 31

Caswell Beach - 1

Leland - 33

Navassa - 7

Northwest - 11

Oak Island - 25

Ocean Isle Beach - 9

Sandy Creek - 3

Shallotte - 58

Southport - 22

St. James - 9

Sunset Beach - 9

H2Go - 52

Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District - 1

Dosher Hospital - 48

