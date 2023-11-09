Senior Connect
Asian elephant at Saint Louis Zoo euthanized after rapid health decline

Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Matt Woods and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -- A zoo in Missouri is mourning the loss of a 52-year-old Asian elephant.

In a press release, the Saint Louis Zoo said Donna was euthanized Thursday morning after she experienced a rapid decline in health.

“All who knew and loved Donna will miss her greatly,” Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the zoo, said in the release.

Donna was born in the wild and arrived at the Saint Louis Zoo in 1971.

In October, she was diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism, which is caused by a tumor that secretes a hormone that controls the level of calcium in her body. As her tumor grew, the medication used to treat it became less effective.

An Asian elephant’s life expectancy while in the care of humans is about 47 years old.

Following Donna’s passing, seven elephants are left in the zoo’s care.

Donna is not the only elephant that has died at the zoo recently. Rani, another Asian elephant, died unexpectedly last month from a heart issue.

