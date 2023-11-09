Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to distribute 700 trees for free at upcoming event

A tree planting in Wilmington
A tree planting in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced that the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is scheduled to distribute approximately 700 three-gallon trees at an upcoming event.

“Wooden you like to spruce up your yard with some free trees? Then don’t fir-get about this tree-mendous giveaway Saturday, Nov. 18! (okay I’ll stop with the tree puns),” the announcement from the city states.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Legion Stadium, located at 2149 Carolina Beach Rd.

“Claim your FREE 3-gallon containerized tree or two and help make a positive change from this list: https://bit.ly/47fm4ge,” the announcement adds.

For more information, please visit the City of Wilmington Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Jordan was told the fractures on his face will take a year to heal.
‘They fractured pretty much all the bones in my face’: Pender County man speaks out about being assaulted in hunting incident
Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property

Latest News

Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum hosting public event to celebrate opening of new exhibition
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the museum, located at 3201 S 17th St. in Wilmington.
Cameron Art Museum hosting public event to celebrate opening of new exhibition
A dedication for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Wrightsville Beach is set for Thursday, Nov....
Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker dedication set for Nov. 9 in Wrightsville Beach
Guests can expect to see live music, vendors, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa at the downtown...
Downtown Wilmington tree lighting event set for Nov. 24