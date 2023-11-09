Alliance for Cape Fear Trees to distribute 700 trees for free at upcoming event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced that the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is scheduled to distribute approximately 700 three-gallon trees at an upcoming event.

“Wooden you like to spruce up your yard with some free trees? Then don’t fir-get about this tree-mendous giveaway Saturday, Nov. 18! (okay I’ll stop with the tree puns),” the announcement from the city states.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Legion Stadium, located at 2149 Carolina Beach Rd.

“Claim your FREE 3-gallon containerized tree or two and help make a positive change from this list: https://bit.ly/47fm4ge,” the announcement adds.

