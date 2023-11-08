Senior Connect
Wilmington senior care center reports potential scam phone calls

By Zach Solon
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elderhaus in Wilmington, which provides daytime care for senior citizens, says several residents have received phone calls asking them to confirm their enrollment in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Facility representatives say, however, that these calls are not coming from Elderhaus.

Elderhaus is part of the PACE program, providing daytime care for senior citizens, but Executive Director Ruth Finch says Elderhaus will never call people to ask for personal information over the phone. She says it is concerning that scammers may be trying to take advantage of people during the open enrollment period for Medicaid.

“That is concerning for Elderhaus but it is not coming from Elderhaus,” said Finch. “We want every citizen to be free of harassment and harm and certainly our senior citizens in the community, but per regulation we are not allowed to make any marketing calls.”

According to Finch, one resident reported receiving up to eight automated phone calls per day.

Finch says her team has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Justice about the phone calls.

