Video: 13 hurt after truck rear-ends CATS bus, catches fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video released Wednesday shows the moment a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus and truck collided, injuring 13 people.

Video of the incident can be watched below:

The wreck happened on July 30, 2023, around 2 p.m. along The Plaza near Cove Creek Drive; the road was shut down due to the crash.

CATS officials say the privately owned truck rear-ended the bus, prompting responses from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Medic, and Charlotte Fire.

The truck caught on fire after the collision, and surveillance audio captured multiple reactions from those on the bus.

“Man, someone isn’t paying attention, man!” someone said. “How don’t you see this big bus!?”

Medic said that of the 13, one was treated for life-threatening injuries, two for serious, and the others were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

“I hope this bus doesn’t catch on fire,” someone else said.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for driving without an operator’s license, reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

