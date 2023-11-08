Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tip from passerby prevents ‘potential mass shooting’ after man kicked out of NC saloon, chief says

Peter Modiene Gabaree
Peter Modiene Gabaree(Boone Police Department)
By Janice Limon
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WYFF) - A man was arrested Tuesday after getting kicked out of a North Carolina saloon, preventing a “potential mass shooting,” according to the police chief.

Officials said the Watauga County 911 Emergency Communications Center got a call just after 12:30 p.m. about a man with a firearm outside of the Boone Saloon on West King Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man wearing a tactical-style vest, brandishing a shotgun, police said.

Officers were able to gain control of the man and take him into custody, officials said.

Peter Modiene Gabaree, 59, of Lenoir, had earlier been in Boone Saloon and was asked to leave the establishment, according to officials.

Once outside, Gabaree went to his vehicle and donned a tactical vest along with retrieving a shotgun, a handgun, and ammunition for both weapons.

Passersby saw these actions and immediately called 911, police said.

“I would like to commend our officers for their quick actions and preventing a potential mass shooting here in Boone,” police Chief Andy Le Beau said in a statement. “This was obviously a dangerous situation. We are grateful to the citizen who saw this suspicious activity and called us. Our officers interrupted a man who had put on a ballistic vest and was loading weapons in his car. I am thankful to Sergeant Scott Mackler and his patrol shift for their courage in confronting and taking into custody this armed individual to safeguard our community.”

Gabaree was charged with:

  • Going armed to the terror of the public (common law)
  • Resisting officers (misdemeanor)

Gabaree was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate, where a $10,000 secured bond was set, pending a December district court hearing, officials said.

©2023, Hearst Television Inc. on behalf of WYFF-TV.

Most Read

Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property
One person killed in Saturday crash at intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Kandle Rogers
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair found guilty in assault case, NAACP calls for resignation
Election day.
Voting today? What you need to know before heading to your polling place

Latest News

The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations cancelled Wednesday due to mechanical issues
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Crews making progress containing 431-acre fire in NC
According to the EPA documents, imports started on Sept. 8, 2023, and could continue through...
Gov. Cooper, New Hanover Co. commissioners send letters to EPA over PFAS concerns
"Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, but the one-story...
Crews respond to early morning fire in Carolina Shores
Just after midnight Wednesday, Calabash firefighters and their mutual aid partners were called...
Fire destroys home in Calabash