Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations cancelled Wednesday due to mechanical issues

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division announced just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, that Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations will be cancelled for the rest of the day due to mechanical issues.

According to the announcement, continued issues with the ramp have caused the cancellations.

Those with questions are asked to contact (910) 477-5200.

