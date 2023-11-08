Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 12

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this loaded 12th episode: Gannon tests popular November weather lore, explores the utility of frost and freeze climatology in fall forecasting, and takes you on a behind-the-scenes tour of the First Alert Weather graphics workspace.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property
One person killed in Saturday crash at intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Kandle Rogers
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair found guilty in assault case, NAACP calls for resignation
Election day.
Voting today? What you need to know before heading to your polling place

Latest News

Are warm Novembers harbingers of cold winters?
Are warm Novembers harbingers of cold winters?
Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and...
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 12
Five years after Florence
Reflections from Florence
Five years after Florence
Reflections from Florence