Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this loaded 12th episode: Gannon tests popular November weather lore, explores the utility of frost and freeze climatology in fall forecasting, and takes you on a behind-the-scenes tour of the First Alert Weather graphics workspace.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.