Police: Woman charged after 21-month-old dies after swallowing pills in Gaston County

The girl was found inside an apartment on Lowell Bethesda Road on Tuesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing charges after a 21-month-old girl died after swallowing pills in Gaston County on Tuesday morning.

The girl was found inside an apartment on Lowell Bethesda Road just before 11 a.m., the Gastonia Police Department said.

Police said that when they arrived, officers began CPR on the girl. She was found to have had swallowed unidentified blue pills and later died at the hospital.

Officials said 24-year-old Rhondasha McNair was arrested in connection with the child’s death, and is charged with second-degree murder without regard and felony neglect child abuse.

McNair is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

