Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A judgment of over $140 million was reached in the case against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly in court on Nov. 8, according to Rhine Law Firm.

“The judgment follows an earlier settlement of $5.75 million with the New Hanover County Board of Education in June for its negligence in retaining and supervising Kelly for more than two decades. Kelly’s victims include former students of Isaac Bear Early College High School and Laney High School who were identified as John Doe Plaintiffs in the litigation, which began in July of 2019,” the announcement from Rhine Law Firm states.

The verdict includes about $35 million in compensatory damages and just over $105 million in punitive damages from Kelly, per the firm.

It will include interest from the date the complaint was filed, meaning it is already worth over $150 million.

