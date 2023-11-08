Novant Health to invest $50 million in Pender Medical Center

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is planning to invest $50 million over the next 10 years for improvements at Pender Medical Center.

The health system notes that it has completed all steps to finalize the transfer of Pender Medical Center to Novant Health from the county.

Novant Health says that the funding “will both safeguard the community’s health care and help grow services to reduce disparities and promote convenient access to care.”

“We’re tremendously excited about all we can do to create a healthier future for residents in Pender County,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “In a time when rural communities across the country need stronger access to quality healthcare, we are proud to be moving forward with momentous investments and care improvements in this area.”

The company says it plans to improve access to care in the county and recruit specialty care physicians to offer services and improve acute and ambulatory facilities.

The 25-bed hospital with 43 skilled nursing beds has been operated by Novant Health since 2021 when Novant Health acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Novant Health also plans to launch a rural physician training program with the first physician residents slated to arrive in the summer of 2024.

