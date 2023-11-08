N.C. volunteer firefighter accused of setting several fires

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A volunteer firefighter whose job is to put out fires, is now accused of setting them.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said for over two years it has helped the North Carolina Division of Forest Service investigate multiple fires in the Gibson area of the county.

During the investigation, authorities determined that 35-year-old Shane Deberry, a volunteer firefighter for the Gibson Fire Department, was starting the fires.

Deputies arrested Deberry on Wednesday.

He faces seven counts of intentionally setting fire to grass, brush land and woodland.

Deberry is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

