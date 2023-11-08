Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man sentenced to over eight years in prison for possession of a firearm and ammo by a felon

Demirion Keziah Barnett pled guilty to the charge on June 5.
Demirion Keziah Barnett pled guilty to the charge on June 5.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old man from Wilmington was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Demirion Keziah Barnett pled guilty to the charge on June 5 and is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Police responded to a home on Metting Street after a ShotSpotter alert and a report that someone had a gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 28.

“When officers arrived on scene they saw the defendant, Demirion Barnett, walking away from a vehicle parked in the parking lot before making contact with the occupants of the home involved in the shooting. Officers saw the numerous bullet holes in the walls and windows of the residence, indicative of someone firing into the home. During the investigation officers located approximately 437 grams of marijuana and a 9mm handgun in a backpack inside the residence. Officers also looked under the vehicle the defendant was observed walking away from and found a .223/556 AR-style “ghost” gun rifle with a 60-round drum magazine and a stolen 9mm handgun with a 24-round magazine and two obliterated serial numbers wrapped inside a blanket,” an announcement from Michael Easley states.

He was detained by law enforcement, and Easley says he allegedly told investigators he was in the home when the shooting happened and put the guns in a blanket under a vehicle to hide them from law enforcement. The announcement says that another firearm was located nearby the next day after the call, including a 9mm semi-automatic “ghost” gun with a 31-round magazine.

Barnett was a convicted felon at the time on state probation for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property
One person killed in Saturday crash at intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Kandle Rogers
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair found guilty in assault case, NAACP calls for resignation
Election day.
Voting today? What you need to know before heading to your polling place

Latest News

Michael Kelly
Over $140M judgment reached against former New Hanover County teacher Michael Kelly
The Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry
Southport/Fort Fisher ferry operations cancelled through Thursday morning due to mechanical issues
Belville to hold Veterans Day ceremony at Riverwalk Veterans Memorial
Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Novant Health to invest $50 million in Pender Medical Center