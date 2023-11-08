Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hunters charged with trespassing onto private property; two charged with assault of homeowner

Three people were charged after shooting at a deer on private property in Pender County,...
Three people were charged after shooting at a deer on private property in Pender County, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were charged after shooting at a deer on private property in Pender County, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Per the NCWRC, three men were dog hunting for a deer on Saturday, Nov. 4, at around 5 p.m. on the Holly Shelter Game Lands. The NCWRC says that the deer ran across Shaw Highway onto private property, then one of the hunters shot at the deer.

The NCWRC says the homeowner confronted them, and two brothers in the group assaulted the homeowner and ran from the scene.

The homeowner did not end up seeking medical treatment; the WRC says they are “okay.”

Joseph Tanner Williamson was charged with trespassing on posted property. Chase Austin Cockman and Zachary Kevin Cockman were both charged with trespassing on posted property and assault.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote 2023
ELECTION DAY: Democrats win three available seats on Wilmington City Council
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
New Hanover Co. commissioners vote to begin eminent domain process to acquire gentleman’s club property
One person killed in Saturday crash at intersection of US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Kandle Rogers
Whiteville City Schools Board Chair found guilty in assault case, NAACP calls for resignation
Election day.
Voting today? What you need to know before heading to your polling place

Latest News

A dedication for the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Wrightsville Beach is set for Thursday, Nov....
Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker dedication set for Nov. 9 in Wrightsville Beach
Man charged with reckless driving in connection to Nov. 3 four-vehicle crash on Market Street
Gannon explores the utility of frost and freeze climatology in fall forecasting.
Cape Fear first frost and freeze climatology
Are warm Novembers harbingers of cold winters?
Are warm Novembers harbingers of cold winters?