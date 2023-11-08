Hunters charged with trespassing onto private property; two charged with assault of homeowner

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were charged after shooting at a deer on private property in Pender County, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Per the NCWRC, three men were dog hunting for a deer on Saturday, Nov. 4, at around 5 p.m. on the Holly Shelter Game Lands. The NCWRC says that the deer ran across Shaw Highway onto private property, then one of the hunters shot at the deer.

The NCWRC says the homeowner confronted them, and two brothers in the group assaulted the homeowner and ran from the scene.

The homeowner did not end up seeking medical treatment; the WRC says they are “okay.”

Joseph Tanner Williamson was charged with trespassing on posted property. Chase Austin Cockman and Zachary Kevin Cockman were both charged with trespassing on posted property and assault.

