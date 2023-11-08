Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mild for now

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Nov. 7, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another amply sunny, dry day across the Cape Fear Region. Amid light east or southeast breezes, afternoon temperatures will ascend through the 70s. A couple of spots on the mainland could eclipse 80.

Ahead of a cold front, your First Alert Forecast offers sunny lower 80s for Thursday and cloudier 70s for Friday. Following this classic fall front, your jacket will get more wear amid 50s and 60s for Veterans Day weekend. Expect the nights to angle for the seasonably chilly 40s by the first of next week.

Your First Alert Forecast stocks no rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday carries a tiny chance for a shower. Patches of light rain could streak through the cooler weekend skies, but many if not most times and places ought to stay dry. While the arid conditions hold, please avoid outdoor burning.

New tropical storm development is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin within the next few days.

View your seven-day forecast here... http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

