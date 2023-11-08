EPA pauses approval for Chemours to import foreign GenX waste to NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Environmental Protection Agency may be reconsidering its October decision to allow Chemours to import waste material containing GenX from the Netherlands to North Carolina.

GenX is chemical in the class of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or “forever chemicals” which have been linked to adverse health risks, including cancer.

In response to recent concerns expressed by stakeholders including the state of North Carolina and Brunswick County, EPA requested that Chemours pause imports of the waste from the Netherlands to its Fayetteville, North Carolina facility.

An EPA official said in a statement, in part, “EPA takes these concerns seriously and will review the notices that the company has provided to ensure the public remains safe. EPA has been informed that no shipments have taken place in 2023 and none are currently en route from the Netherlands to North Carolina.”

