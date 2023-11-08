Crews respond to early morning fire in Calabash

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department, with assistance from its mutual aid partners, responded to a fire at 6 Lakeview Court just after midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“Units were on the scene in minutes, finding the home fully engulfed with flames shooting 20 feet into the air and up into the trees. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, but the one-story brick residence was completely destroyed,” the Calabash FD announcement states.

The only occupant within the home was able to escape with their dog. Neither were injured.

“The Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office is helping to determine cause of the fire,” the release adds. “Calabash firefighters were assisted by the Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Fire Departments, Brunswick County EMS and Sheriff’s Office personnel, and the Calabash Fire Department Auxiliary. Firefighters remained on the scene overnight to ensure that there was no rekindle of this very intense fire. Fortunately there were no injuries in the blaze.”

The occupant is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

