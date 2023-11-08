Senior Connect
Charlotte child psychiatrist sentenced to 40 years after sex crimes conviction

A federal jury convicted the man of his charges in May.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A child psychiatrist in Charlotte was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday after he was previously convicted of producing and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of NC, David Tatum sexually exploited a minor and used artificial intelligence to create CSAM.

In addition to the prison sentence, Tatum was also ordered to pay restitution, a $100 special assessment per count of conviction, and a special assessment totaling $99,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act (AVAA).

Following his time in prison, he must register with the sex offender registry board. He will also be under 30 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, trial evidence revealed that in or about July 2016, Tatum secretly recorded a minor while the minor was undressing and showering. A forensic analysis of electronic devices revealed that Tatum produced the video of the minor and possessed it, along with other images and videos of CSAM.

“It is horrific to believe anyone would secretly record children undressing and showering for their own sexual gratification,” FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge DeWitt said. “When the evidence proves that person is a doctor entrusted to help children through difficult mental health situations, it is inconceivable.”

Further evidence indicated that Tatum made similar surreptitious recordings of others, including of a patient during an outpatient visit. That patient had just turned 18 years old five days before the recording.

Additionally, trial evidence also established that Tatum used AI to digitally alter clothed images of minors to make them sexually explicit. Two of the images Tatum modified were from a school dance and a photo commemorating the first day of school.

In May, a federal jury convicted him of one count of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. He is in federal custody and will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

“Tatum knew the damaging, long-lasting impact sexual exploitation has on the wellbeing of victimized children,” U.S. Attorney Dena J. King said. “He engaged in the depraved practice of using secret recordings of his victims to create illicit images and videos of them...Tatum also misused artificial intelligence in the worst possible way: to victimize children.”

